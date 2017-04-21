Big Weekend Cool Down says Future Forecaster Zaria Bright

by Ryan Stinnett

FLIRTING WITH 90°: Almost hot temperatures expected today with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a few more clouds, and there should be a few more scattered showers and storms this afternoon over the northern half of the state, as a weak frontal boundary drops down into Alabama, but most of Alabama stays dry.

STORMS FOR THE WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast and overall thinking for the upcoming weekend weather as a potent storm system will bring rain and storms to the state. A warm, moist air mass will be in place over Alabama, and we expect a round of showers and strong storms from mid to late afternoon into Saturday night. The SPC has a “marginal risk” of severe storms defined for about the northern two-thirds of the state.

For the weekend, the overall severe weather parameters are not impressive, especially for late April. Wind fields, instability, and shear will support strong, possibly severe storms, but as SPC indicates, it is just a “marginal” threat. Some of the stronger storms late Saturday afternoon and into the evening hours could produce some small hail, and strong gusty winds, but the tornado threat is very low. Rain amounts in the 1/2 to 1 inch range are expected, and we need it!

The rain and storms exits Alabama early Sunday and most of Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with highs struggling to climb out of the 60s. We should see a gradual clearing sky through the day, with more sun expected during the afternoon hours.

THE FINAL WEEK OF APRIL: Monday morning will be cool with temperatures reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s, but we warm into the mid 70s Monday afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. The rest of the week looks dry with a warming trend; temperatures return to the 80s by Wednesday. The next chance of rain and storms will be at some point late in the week or the following weekend.

Have a fantastic Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Ryan