Juvenile Arrested in Connection with Andalusia School Closure

The juvenile is facing undisclosed charges.

by Ivy Carter

A juvenile has been arrested after concerns led Andalusia City Schools officials to cancel classes Friday.

State Trooper Kevin Cook says the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation that could have compromised the safety of one of the schools. The school involved, the charges the juvenile is facing, and the nature of the situation have not yet been released.

Andalusia City Schools Superintendent Ted Watson says the decision to close school was done out of an abundance of caution.

