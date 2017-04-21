Organizers Gear Up for Annual Old Howard 100 Bike Ride in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 13th Annual Old Howard 100 Bike Ride is Saturday and organizers are making final preparations to host hundreds of riders.

Organizers say the Old Howard 100 draws bike riders from all over the country. The event features scenic bike routes through Perry, Dallas and Hale counties.

Proceeds from the bike ride benefit the healthcare initiative at Sowing Seeds of Hope, a local non-profit working to improve the quality of life for needy people in Perry County.

“It helps with buying supplies for our clinic, if we’re doing health fairs and things like that,” said Frances Ford.

Registration for the bike ride is at Judson College in Marion at 7:30 Saturday morning.

For more info go to www.sowingseedsofhope-pc.org or call (334) 683-4666.