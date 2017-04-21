Three Auburn Softball Players Arrested on Drug Chages

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Three Auburn softball players have been suspended indefinitely after they were arrested on marijuana-related charges.

AL.com reports  that Haley Fagan, 22, Makayla Martin, 19, and Brittany Maresette, 19, were arrested Thursday morning at a home. Each was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest reports indicate Auburn police arrested the girls after responding to a call.

A team spokesman said the three were suspended indefinitely and didn’t travel with the team Thursday to South Carolina.

Fifth-year senior shortstop Fagan has started all 44 games this season. Martin is a sophomore pitcher and Maresette is a freshman outfielder.

Their court date is set for Aug. 31. Each faces up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Big Eighth Inning Propels Biscuits to Victory
Aaron Hernandez’s Death Officially Ruled Sui...
County Sheriff Searching For Info Leading to the A...
Accused Serial Robber Kelvin Golden Captured in Fl...