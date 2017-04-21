Weekend Storms and a Cool-down

by Ben Lang

Another very warm afternoon on tap for Friday, highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 under a mostly clear sky. The area will remain dry tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Saturday will be another very warm day. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day, with temps topping out in the upper 80s. Rain and some thunderstorms will move into the area ahead of a cold front on Saturday night. Rain and Thunderstorms may begin impacting Marengo and Perry counties as early as 7PM Saturday night. Storms continue to push south and east overnight into early Sunday.

Most of the rain should be out of the area by Sunday afternoon, and certainly clear of areas west of I-65. Currently, a marginal risk for severe weather exists for far western Alabama for Saturday night. However, the overall severe weather threat will be very low. Nevertheless, will continue to watch closely.

A cold front will be pushing through Alabama by midday Sunday. Much cooler air will push into the area behind the front. Highs on Sunday afternoon may not reach 70°. Sunday night will be noticeably cooler, with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. The cool-down will be brief, however. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Low 80s return for Tuesday afternoon, and by next Thursday and Friday we could see our first 90° readings of the year. Enjoy the brief cool-down while it lasts!