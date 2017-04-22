A Few Strong Storms Tonight

by Ben Lang

Thunderstorms are currently marching eastward towards our area ahead of a cold front. These storms will begin impacting us from west to east tonight. The main threats with these storms are damaging straight line winds and hail up to 1″ in diameter. The tornado threat appears to be near zero with these storms. The storms will continue to push eastward across the area through the overnight hours. Most of the storms will be clear of the area by Sunday morning.

Much cooler air will move into the area on Sunday. Sunday afternoon highs will only be in the low 70s. Sunday nights lows will be in the low 50s with a few locations falling into the upper 40s. Monday will remain a cooler as well, with highs in the mid 70s and a bit more sunshine. A warming trend will begin for Tuesday onward. The weather pattern will also become a bit more active again, with a few chances for rain beginning on Thursday. Tuesday afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s, with mid 80s expected by Wednesday. Overnight lows will go from the mid 50s Tuesday morning towards the mid 60s by the end of the week.