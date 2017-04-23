Cooler For Now, But A Quick Warmup Ahead

by Ben Lang

It was much cooler across the area on Sunday thanks to a cold front that moved through in the pre-dawn hours. The cooler temps continue into tonight. Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s to the low 50s, cooler towards the northwest, under a mostly cloudy sky. Monday will start off on a mostly cloudy note, but gradual clearing is expected through the day. Highs will be slightly warmer, topping out in the low to mid-70s. Temps fall into the low 50s for Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Temps warm up quickly through the rest of the week. Tuesday afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Mid to upper 80s are expected on Wednesday. Another storms system will head our way on Thursday, providing rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon. At this time, severe thunderstorms are not expected on Thursday. We dry back out on Friday through the weekend, but temperatures will be very warm with highs near 90. Overnight lows will moderate this week as well, only falling into the low to mid 60s by the middle of the week.