Montgomery Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Saturday Shooting

Posted:

by Josh Ninke

Montgomery Police have launched a homicide investigation following a Saturday night shooting.

The shooting happened around 11 p,m. Saturday at the intersection of Westview and Goodwyn Drive.

2 people were shot. One victim died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made so far.

If you have any information on the shooting you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 215-stop, your tip could lead to a cash reward. And remember you can remain anonymous.

