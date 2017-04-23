St. James Church Holds Sunday Service “Outside the Building”

by Caitlyn Cline

St. James United Methodist Church took a break from the usual Sunday service to get outside and worship, but not in the way many would expect.

The church members held their annual “The Church has Left the Building” service day on the 23rd. It’s a day the congregation takes to get out of the pews and give back to the Montgomery area. The church members visit several places, mostly to help clean up. They went to George Washington School to help clean up the school’s campus, the Mercy House near New Walk of Life Church to clean inside and around the building, and an area in Pike Road to spruce up the community, plus a few more.

The biggest part of the day was a carnival held at Washington Park for children in the community and the New Walk of Life Church congregation to join. Kids were able to play on inflatables and meet people they might not otherwise get a chance to meet.

It’s not a normal way to spread the gospel, but it’s a way that works for these two churches.

“We have about 500 of our members who branch out all over the community and try to help people, pray with people, play with people, and have a great time,” says Jimmy Poole with St. James Missions Team.

“It’s an opportunity in an “unchurch” way to show Christ,” adds Ken Austin, Pastor of the New Walk of Life Church. “We can laugh with them, we can love on them in a whole different way.”

This is the fourth year of the service day, and it’s usually held the Sunday after Easter so church members can “take a break” from the more structured services.