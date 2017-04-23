Wags 4 Wishes Hosts Exotic Animals In Montgomery

by Josh Ninke

Sunday was a chance for many people in Montgomery to get up close and personal with some animals they may have only seen in a zoo at Taylor Crossing Animal Hospital’s annual Wags 4 Wishes event.

This is the second year for the event and people were able to see animals from dogs and ponies to owls and buzzards.

There was a petting zoo and an agility course for dogs plus a demonstration with exotic reptiles.

Taylor Crossing will be donating the funds to shelters that take in animals that are more difficult to adopt, like older animals or those with diseases.

“Heartworms, mange, parvo virus, you name it. And that makes it so they can’t be adopted. So these rescue groups go in, pull these dogs out, and help get them better so they can be adopted and go into a forever home,” said Wags 4 Wishes director Jessica Loch.

Last year the event raised more than $6,000 and they’re hoping to beat that this year.

For more information on Wags 4 Wishes, click here.