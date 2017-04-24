80s Return Tomorrow

by Ryan Stinnett

CLOUDS HANGING TOUGH: A cool start to the day with many of us well down into the 50s, with some upper 40s out there. The upper-level low continues to cross the state today, and as it does, it is allowing for clouds to continue to be the dominate feature in our weather today, and we also cannot rule out a few sprinkles and drizzle through out the day, but nothing too widespread or heavy. With more clouds than sun today, temperatures will be held down but it will be warmer than Sunday, and we should highs in the lower to mid 70s. The sky will eventually clear out tonight, and we should see lows in the mid 50s for most of North/Central Alabama.

GEOMAGNETIC STORMS CONTINUE: Following on the heels of Saturday’s unexpected CME impact, our planet is now moving into a stream of high speed (700 km/s) solar wind. This is re-energizing geomagnetic activity around Earth’s poles. NOAA forecasters say there is an 80% chance of geomagnetic storms on April 23rd subsiding to ‘only’ 60% to 65% on April 24th and 25th. High-latitude sky watchers should remain alert for auroras in the nights ahead. In the USA, Northern Lights might be seen and photographed in northern-tier states from Washington to Maine. Southern Lights are also being reported by observers in high-latitude regions of New Zealand.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: A trough digs down into the Plains later tonight, and that will allow our flow to switch back around from the south and that means a warming trend for tomorrow and the rest of the week. We should see plenty of sun these two days, with dry conditions. Highs tomorrow rebound into the mid 80s, with upper 80s on Wednesday.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE: Wednesday a potent low pressure system develops in the southern Plains, where severe weather is expected, and lifts off towards the Great Lakes. The models are now in agreement that the trailing cold front will be able to make it into and push through Alabama on Thursday. With the low being so far to the north, the better dynamics look to stay to the north of Alabama, so severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will mention the chance of rain and storms late Wednesday night and into Thursday for Alabama. Of course, it is springtime in Alabama, and every system needs to be watched for the potential for severe weather, but as of now, we will not mention the threat in the forecast with this system, but of course things can change. The rain and storms should exit Thursday night, highs Thursday will be closer to 80°.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: With the exiting system, a ridge builds back into the area to end the week, and we warm back up, well into the 80s. Friday and Saturday look dry with more sun than clouds. Saturday, all eyes in the weather world will be drawn to the west, where a potential significant severe weather outbreak looks to occur for our friends in the Southern Plains, especially for portions of Oklahoma. This is the next system that will bring the chance of rain and storms to Alabama to end the weekend. This low tracks a bit farther south, and sends a cold front into Alabama, late Sunday and into Monday. We will increase our rain chances by Sunday afternoon, and we will mention the threat of storms Sunday night and into Monday morning as the front swings through the state. Of course, there could be some strong storms, but too early to tell on the potential for severe weather with this system.

HELLO MAY: Next Monday is the first day of May, and we should see the storm system exiting. Much of next week looks to be dry with seasonal temperatures, mainly in the upper 70s during the day, with upper 50s at night. The next storm system shows up the second half of next week.

