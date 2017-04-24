Biscuits Squeak Past Mississippi Braves 2-1

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Biscuits (9-7) got their ninth win of the season, 2-1, against the Mississippi Braves (8-9) Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

Mike Franco went seven scoreless innings and surrendered only two hits while striking out seven in a no-decision. Kolby Allard on the other side for Mississippi was outstanding as well going five scoreless innings of his own.

The Biscuits would plate their first run in the sixth thanks to an RBI-single from Nathan Lukes. Both team were held scoreless in the seventh and then in the top of the eighth Connor Lien would crush a solo-home run over the left field wall off new Biscuits righty Ian Gibaut (1-0) to tie the game at one. In the bottom of the eighth, however, the Biscuits would load the bases and Lukes would come through again, this time with a sac fly to give Montgomery the 2-1 lead for good as Diego Castillo notched his first double a save facing the minimum in the ninth.