Bomb Threat Causes Evacuation at Dallas County High School

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A bomb threat at Dallas County High School in Plantersville forces officials to evacuate the school Monday morning to ensure student safety.

School officials say someone called the school Monday morning and said there was a bomb on the campus.

They say the school was then evacuated and searched by authorities, but no bomb was found.

Classes were allowed to resume after the school was determined to be safe.

“You know a lot of times in public education they think teaching and learning is the school’s number one priority,” said Dallas Co. High Principal Todd Reece. “But our number one priority is to maintain the safety of each and every student on our campus.”

The bomb threat remains under investigation by the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Making a terrorist threat is a class-C felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail if convicted.