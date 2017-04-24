Funeral Ceremony Held in Connecticut for Ex-NFL Player Aaron Hernandez

by Rashad Snell

Police have closed off traffic outside a funeral home that will be the site of a funeral service for former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

The private service for family and friends is being held Monday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut, where Hernandez grew up.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last week. The death has been ruled a suicide.

Police cruisers were parked at the entrance to the funeral home and television news crews were set up across the street several hours ahead of the 1 p.m. service.

The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)