Man Charged with Abuse after Two Kids Found in Trash Bin Covered with Ants

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

Dothan Police  say a man is charged with abuse after allegedly locking two young children inside a trash bin container where authorities found them covered in ants.

A statement issued Monday by Dothan police says Lorenzo McCullough, 25, is being held without bond.

Police say a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old were found early Sunday inside a brick structure that contained trash bins. The children were covered by ants, and both were taken to a hospital.

Authorities had received a call earlier from someone saying McCullough was suicidal and threatening to harm the children. Officers found him hiding in a closet and located the children later.

Court records aren’t available to show if McCullough has a lawyer. Police haven’t said whether there’s a relationship between the man and the children.

