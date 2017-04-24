New Orleans Monuments Removed on Confederate Memorial Day

by Andrew James

A group of people gathered at the Alabama State Capitol Monday to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. Those in attendance also talked about the removal of Confederate monuments Monday in New Orleans.

The first of four monuments was removed early Monday morning. Workers wore masks and tactical gear after pro-monument groups made threats against the workers. People at Montgomery’s celebration we’re not pleased with the news.

“History is history,” explained Bill Rambo, “it stands on its own and to do something as ridiculous as fulfilling a contemporary agenda by removing a monument, it boggles the mind.”