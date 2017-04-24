Quick Warm Up Ahead !

by Shane Butler

This cool snap underway is not sticking around after tonight. A low pressure system will continue departing to our east. This will allow the clouds and cooler air to move away from us. High pressure will move in and set us up for a sunny and warmer weather pattern. Those mid to upper 80s are coming back and sticking around the remainder of the week. A disturbance will bring us a round of showers and t-storms Thursday. This system departs and it’s back to sunny and dry conditions for a few days. Looks like another round of storms comes through late in the upcoming weekend.