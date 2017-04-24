U.S. Senate Seat Race Heats Up

by Ellis Eskew

The U.S. Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions is up for election.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says there is one politician that may have a good chance of winning it.

“Most people suspect former Chief Justice Roy Moore will enter the race on Wednesday. If he does indeed enter, he enters as the front runner even with Luther Strange in the race. His polling numbers identification-wise are higher than Luther Strange’s and his positives are high. His removal from the bench by the judicial inquiry commission made him a martyr in the eyes of Alabamians,” said Flowers.

Flowers expects the race to be flooded with candidates. And he also says they will be united against Luther Strange. Strange was appointed to the seat by then Governor Bentley. But some lawmakers say it was a questionable appointment after they were led to believe the attorney general’s office was investigating the governor.

But whoever decides to run needs to do so quickly because there isn’t much time. Flowers says the race will come down to name recognition and money.

“Someone who can write a check for 15 million dollars will probably win this race whether it is Jimmy Rane (Yellawood) or someone he supports or has an amount of money because there is no money to be raised. You can’t raise that amount of money that quickly,” said Flowers.

The primary is scheduled for August 15, followed by a run-off on September 26 and the general election on December 12.

Qualifying ends May 17.