Abandoned Dogs Spark Concern in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Abandoned animals are becoming a big problem in communities all around Dallas County.

Brandi Williams of Valley Grande says people are dropping off unwanted pets on a road near where she lives.

And now there are two groups of sickly looking, under-fed dogs roaming around the area.

Williams says she’s speaking out the issue to try and raise awareness about what’s happening to the animals.

“It’s getting out of hand,” she said. “Give the animal a second chance. If you don’t want it, put it in the Bargain Finder — Free to good home. Somebody else is willing to take an animal in and love it.”

To report stray animals in Dallas County call Animal Control at the Selma Animal Shelter at (334) 877-2204.