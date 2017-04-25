AL Democrats Set Qualifying Dates U.S. Senate Special Election

by Rashad Snell

The Alabama Democratic Party will open qualifying for the Special Primary Election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, April 26. Any interested registered Alabama voter may call the Party office at (334) 262-2221 to get qualifying forms. An interested person may also print a qualifying form, located on the Democratic Party’s website, aldemocrats.org/resource/candidate_qualifying. The qualifying fee is $3480.

State Chairwoman Nancy Worley encourages interested Democrats to respond quickly. All qualifying papers, along with the fee, must be received in the State Party Office by Wednesday, May 17, 2016, at 5:00 PM. A candidate may hand deliver qualifying forms to the Alabama Democratic Party Office, 501 Adams Ave, Montgomery, AL 36104, or he/she may mail the form to the Alabama Democratic Party, P.O. Box 950, Montgomery, AL 36101.

According to Worley, “Democrats in Alabama have an excellent opportunity to fill this Republican-held seat,” which was created by the resignation of former U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions. “The Alabama Democratic Party is excited to win back this seat and elect someone who will represent Alabama’s working families with integrity and accountability,” said Worley.