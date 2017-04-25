Biscuits Drop Morning Match-Up with Mississippi Braves

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Biscuits (10-8) suffered their eighth loss of the season, 3-2, against the Mississippi Braves (9-10) Tuesday morning at Riverwalk Stadium.

Jose Mujica was phenomenal in his Riverwalk debut going seven innings and allowing just one run on one hit; A Biscuits starting pitcher has still yet to surrender more than three earned runs in any of the teams first 18 games. Mujica would still take the loss, however, as the Braves strung together a few hits and plated some runs late off of right-hander Tyler Brashears to come away with a win.

The M-Braves got on the board first thanks to a Joey Meneses single to right that gave Mississippi a 1-0 lead in the fourth. A pitchers duel would continue over the next three innings to keep the game close.

Braves starter Max Fried (1-2) took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Riley Unroe broke it up with a single to left. Fried went seven innings allowing just one hit and no runs in his fourth start this season.

A late eighth-inning surge for the Biscuits made things interesting, as Joe McCarthy hit a two-run double to make it a one run game after Jared James took Brashears deep on a two-run shot to right in the top half of the inning. But the Biscuits went down in order in the ninth to end the game.