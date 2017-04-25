Donald Trump Jr. to be Guest Speaker at Faulkner Benefit Dinner

by Rashad Snell

Faulkner University announced that Donald Trump, Jr. would be the speaker at Faulkner’s Annual Benefit Dinner during a press conference held Tuesday. President Mike Williams revealed the news. “Donald Trump, Jr. is a giant in the landscape of American Business, and we are extremely excited to have him here in Montgomery,” Williams said. “We are confident that those who attend the benefit dinner will hear an incredibly memorable speech from Mr. Trump.”

Faulkner University’s Annual Benefit Dinner is a longstanding tradition and a red-letter event on the social calendar every year for Montgomery and the River Region. Faulkner will be celebrating its 75th anniversary at this year’s dinner. This event will be hosted at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center on October 5. Faulkner has brought renowned politicians, journalists, athletes, coaches, comedians and astronauts to speak in Montgomery over the years.

Williams said the decision to bring Trump hinged on his experience in business and his insights from the campaign trail.

“Mr. Trump is a conservative who has spent a tremendous amount of time traveling the country learning about a number of important issues including education. He is particularly excited to come to Faulkner to address their students and alumni about the need for conservative viewpoints in higher education,” Williams said. “The insight he has gained into our political system and the American people during his father’s presidential campaign will, no doubt, be fascinating and eye-opening.”

Proceeds from the dinner go to support the university, and student scholarships in particular.

“The Annual Benefit Dinner is our biggest event each year. We love being able to share these great speakers with the River Region, but more than that, we are so excited about the scholarship opportunities this dinner provides for our students,” Williams said. “The contributions made by the people who attend our benefit dinner are changing the lives of students at Faulkner University.”

Donald J. Trump Jr. is an entrepreneur and widely recognized real estate executive working to expand the company’s real estate, retail, commercial, hotel and golf businesses.

He actively oversees all aspects of the Trump Organization including its expansive property portfolio which consists of iconic assets such as Trump International Hotel & Tower, Chicago; Trump International Hotel & Tower, New York; Trump International Golf Links, Scotland; Trump International Golf Links and Hotel, Ireland; Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver and many others.

Together, with his brother Eric and Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger, Donald Jr. oversees Trump Hotels, one of the fastest growing luxury hotel companies in the world. The Trump Organization has recently led many of the most high-profile hotel developments in the country including Trump National Doral, 800 acres in the heart of Miami, Trump Turnberry in Scotland and the $200-million conversion of the historic Old Post Office in Washington, D.C into a luxury hotel which officially opened in October 2016.

Donald Jr. is also responsible for overseeing all commercial properties for the Trump Organization including office leasing activities for The Trump Building at 40 Wall Street and Trump Tower located on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 2000 with a degree in real estate finance and marketing. Donald Jr. appeared alongside his father, and siblings as an advisor on The Celebrity Apprentice for 9 seasons.

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa reside New York City with their five children. Donald Jr. is an avid philanthropist and has held board positions with many incredible organizations such as Operation Smile, Smile Train and Stop Cleft.

For tickets call 334-386-7257 or visit Faulkner.edu/Trump

For more information about the event, contact Christopher Kratzer at ckratzer@Faulkner.edu or 334-386-7489