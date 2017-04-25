Fort Dale Academy is Mourning the Loss of Sophomore Carter Boswell

by Caitlyn Cline

Fort Dale Academy lost a sophomore student in a weekend car crash in Butler County. Sixteen-year-old Carter Boswell was killed when the vehicle he was in ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Butler County 50 East of Greenville.

His classmates gathered in the parking lot Monday morning after the accident to remember their friend. Students placed flowers and some of Boswell’s favorite items around his parking spot and left sweet messages in chalk as a memorial. Boswell was an avid athlete, so students placed a soccer and basketball at the top of the parking spot among the flowers.

Students and teachers shared their favorite moments about Boswell with one another, to ease the pain of the loss.

“He was a jokester, he always made jokes,” says Junior Braxton Daniels. “Whether they were funny or not! He just tried to make everybody laugh, you never saw him frowning. He was always smiling, always joking with everybody.”

“He was a fairly quiet child. I think he wasn’t quiet with the children, but when he was, you know in class or around adults he was, you know, quiet,” adds teacher Susan Foster. “We are so devastated that we can’t even wrap our feelings around it.”

The student body feels like they’ve lost more than a classmate. They feel like they’re mourning the loss of a family member.

“I will tell you, today is not a day for academics at our school. Today is a day to love. And to gain strength from each other,” says Headmaster David Brantley. “We do feel our faculty is there for them and our faculty loves them, and I think they know that. I think they feel that love. It’s a wonderful place and it’s a wonderful place because of them.”

Counselors will be at Fort Dale Academy for the rest of the week if students need them. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash. Troopers say Boswell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Funeral arrangements for Boswell were made late Monday night. The visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church of Greenville on Thursday from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. The funeral service will follow, starting at 3 P.M. The burial will be after that, held at Sunrise Memorial Park. A youth prayer service will be Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to the Humane Society.