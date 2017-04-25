“Girls on the Run” Empowers Girls to Believe in Themselves

by Ellis Eskew

Local girls are hitting the pavement getting ready for a 5k run this weekend.

But it’s about a lot more than just running.

“Girls on the Run” is an international organization that helps empower girls ages 9 to 11 to believe in themselves.

The program lasts 10 weeks. The girls also set goals and learn lessons they can use in everyday life.

“I used to think I couldn’t run fast and I thought I was insecure and Girls on the Run helped me run faster and helped me branch out. And now I have a lot of friends,” said Alexis Fisher from Dalraida Elementary.

The girls will celebrate their success by participating in a 5k run this weekend.

“They are so pumped and they have worked so hard to cross that finish line. They have come so far,” said Coach Leighann Fisher.