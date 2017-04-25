Moral Movement Alabama Rallies at State House

by Andrew James

As lawmakers returned to the State House Tuesday, Moral Movement Alabama rallied for their attention outside. Members of the organization say their legislators aren’t responding to their concerns.

The group sent House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Senate Pro Tem Del Marsh a letter requesting a meeting in February. As of Tuesday, they still have not heard back.

“Our legislators are not paying attention to the main population of people. We have an awful lot of folks who are doing without insurance,” explained Meta Ellis.

Some of the issues the group would like to discuss are healthcare and education.