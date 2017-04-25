New Jimmy John’s Location Coming to Montgomery

by Rashad Snell

A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 1470 Taylor Road is now open and ready to serve gourmet sandwiches to the people of Montgomery.

“This will be our third store in Montgomery and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches throughout the entire capital city,” said owner James Howard. “From Downtown to Midtown and now East Chase, we can cater and deliver to our growing customer and fan base.”

Howard said he plans to hire 40-55 employees. Anyone interested in applying can do so by stopping by any of the three stores in Montgomery and filling out an application.

Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Ill., Jimmy John’s has built its reputation on serving up fast and fresh sandwiches in communities across the country and is one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S. with over 2600 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.

The new Jimmy John’s in Montgomery will deliver sandwiches right to your door if you are inside the delivery area, and offers convenient catering for any occasion. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at 334-239-7913, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.