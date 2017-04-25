Storms ahead of Thursday

by Shane Butler

Here we go again into a summer-like weather pattern. Temps will continue to reach the 80s and we may snag 90 either Friday or Saturday. We are in need of rain and it looks like there’s some on the way. A frontal boundary will bring in a round of showers and t-storms on Thursday. There could be one or two strong storms with this system but we don’t anticipate anything more than that this go around. It’s back to sunny and dry conditions late week but more storms are heading our way late Sunday. This system may generate a greater risk of strong to severe storms. We will be monitoring the progress of this round of storms over the weekend.