USCIS Helps in Case Leading to Unlawful Practice of Law Conviction

by Rashad Snell

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided assistance in the conviction of Douglas H. Cooner, a disbarred Alabama attorney, who was found guilty of two counts of perjury in the first degree (felonies), three counts of theft in the second degree (felonies), one count of perjury in the third degree (a misdemeanor), and three counts of unlawful practice of law (misdemeanors).

Cooner was disbarred by the Alabama Supreme Court in 2013 and by the Board of Immigration Appeals in 2014.

After receiving numerous complaints that Mr. Cooner continued to hold himself out as a lawyer and practice immigration law despite being disbarred, The Office of the District Attorney for the Tenth Judicial Circuit in Birmingham, Alabama prosecuted the case.

USCIS Atlanta District and USCIS Disciplinary Counsel, Catherine O’Connell, provided evidence and assistance in support of the prosecution.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. Mr. Cooner may be sentenced to two years to seventy four years in prison, or he may be sentenced to probation.