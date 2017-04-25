Warming Back Up

by Ryan Stinnett

HERE COMES THE SUN, AND WARMTH: Our flow switches around from the south today and we expect a big warm-up; after the cool start we climb into the lower and mid 80s by mid-afternoon with sunshine in full force. Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

RAIN & SOME STORMS THURSDAY: Wednesday a potent low pressure system develops in the southern Plains, where severe weather is expected, and lifts off towards the Great Lakes. The trailing cold front will make it into and push through Alabama on Thursday. With the low being so far to the north, the better dynamics look to stay to the north of Alabama, so severe weather is not expected at this time, but we will mention the chance of rain and a few strong storms early Thursday for Alabama as instability values will be more than sufficient. At this time, our friends at the SPC have much of the state highlighted in a “marginal risk” (level one out of five) for severe weather Thursday. The rain and storms exit late Thursday, highs Thursday will be in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: With the exiting system, a ridge builds back into the area to end the week, and we warm back up, well into the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday looks dry with more sun than clouds. Saturday, our next storm system tracks out of the Plains, and will bring the chance of rain and storms to Alabama late this weekend. This system looks to be the threat of strong and potentially severe storms to Alabama late Sunday. Most of Sunday looks fine, this will be a late Sunday and overnight into Monday event. Of course, still too early for the specifics on the threats, but just something to note as we end the weekend.

INTO THE NEW MONTH: Of course next Monday is the first day of May, and we should see the storm system exiting. Much of next week looks to be dry with seasonal temperatures, mainly in the upper 70s during the day, with upper 50s at night. The next storm system shows up the second half of next week, likely closer to Thursday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan