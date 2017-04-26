AL Education Officials Release Incorrect Graduation Rates

by Rashad Snell

Alabama education officials say they’re investigating a series of mistakes after publicly releasing incorrect information about graduation rates in the state.

Some local superintendents complained publicly that numbers posted to the state’s website last Friday were too low. The Alabama Department of Education acknowledged the error in a statement released Tuesday.

State Superintendent Michael Sentance says a number of mistakes were made both in basic procedures and in manipulating data. Sentance says the agency is reviewing what happened and won’t release additional numbers until the problem is fixed.

The federal government last year accused the state of inflating its graduation rates by including special education students who took life skills classes as graduates. The state says this year’s problem is linked to trying to correct that mistake.

