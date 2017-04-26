Bridgework to Begin on Two Bridges on Ingram Road

by Lillie Dunn

Bridgework is slated to begin on two bridges on Ingram Road just north and south of Myrick Road beginning on May 1, 2017. The section of Ingram Road will be closed to allow replacement of two bridges that are over 50 years old.

The stretch of Ingram Road will be closed from May 1st and is scheduled to reopen to traffic in early August of 2017.

Please be advised, the construction and closure are dependent upon the weather. Detour signage is in place for an alternate route in this area.

The Elmore County Commission appreciates the patience of the traveling public during the repairs.