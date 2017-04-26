Butler County EMA Director Shirley Sandy Dies

by Caitlyn Cline

The Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director passed away at her home Tuesday night.

Greenville Police say they were called to Sandy’s home sometime around nine o’clock after she was found unresponsive. They believe she passed away from natural causes but are waiting for an autopsy’s official report.

Sandy was 52 year old and had worked as the county EMA director for six years. Friends of Sandy say she was hard working, passionate, and cared for the people of Butler County.

“Butler county has lost an individual here that didn’t mind putting forth whatever time and effort that was needed to ensure the safety of the citizens,” says retired Fire Chief Chad Phillips. Phillips and Sandy worked closely together on numerous grants for the Greenville Fire Department.

“That was her life. I mean, it really was. And she wanted to do a good job, and she did a good job. But she wanted to take it to another level. And there are some big shoes that need to be filled on this,” adds Dexter McLendon.

County Commissioners appointed Sheriff Kenny Harden as acting EMA Director until the position can be filled permanently, and they say they’re actively looking for a replacement now. There is no word on funeral arrangements for Sandy at this time.