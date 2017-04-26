Community comes out for Anti-Crime Town Hall, Block Party

by Ellis Eskew

Local law enforcement agencies came together for a town hall meeting and block party to help find ways to curb violence in Montgomery.

ASU hosted the anti-crime event at Lanier High School.

They discussed crime in the community and ways they are combating it.

Police Chief Ernest Finley says it takes everyone working together to help stop the violence.

“We got to communicate better. Conflict resolution. We got to put that pride aside and really work out solutions to prevent the violence,” said Chief Finley.

Other acts of violence in the city have caused others to help want to make a difference with an organization that helps people get involved in positive change.

“The thing we’re looking for is to get people motivated and inspired to be a part of your community. My whole objective is why people hanging on the block? Hang on Wall Street. Get to know about economics, get to know more about college, be an intern. Do things more constructive, more positive,” said Ervin Halloway with the group “Positive Parents Have Power.”

If you have any tips on any unsolved crimes in the area, call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.

You can remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward.