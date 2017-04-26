Coroner Identifies Pedestrian Killed in Alabama

by Lillie Dunn

A woman has died after stepping into the path of a car.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports ( http://bit.ly/2pkKCTf ) that the Opelika Police Department says in a statement that the woman was a pedestrian who entered the roadway in front of the car on Monday night.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the victim as 36-year-old Samantha Dyck on Tuesday night.

The Opelika Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

