Lawmakers Vote to Remove Anti-gay Sex Education Policy

by Rashad Snell

Alabama lawmakers could remove language that disparages homosexuality from state sexual education policy.

The House Education Policy Committee passed a motion Wednesday that would strike a passage from current Alabama education codes that says being gay is a “criminal offense under the laws of this state.”

The codes also say that homosexuality is not an acceptable lifestyle in Alabama. Legislators said such language could open the state to lawsuits.

Birmingham Democratic Rep. Patricia Todd says her bill would also change language in the state’s sexual health curriculum to reflect updated terminology.

Sex education in Alabama schools emphasizes abstinence as the primary way to avoid pregnancies and infections.

The bill now moves to the full House for debate.

