Lowndesboro Home to Scores of Historic Buildings

The town of Lowndesboro is home to one of the most impressive collections of historic homes and buildings in the state.

It’s one of the best kept secrets in the state of Alabama.

The town of Lowndesboro has around 60 historic homes and buildings in the tiny town.

The town is also home to the dome that sat on top of the first state capitol at Old Cahawba.