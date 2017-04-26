Lowndesboro Home to Scores of Historic Buildings
From the West Alabama Newsroom–
The town of Lowndesboro is home to one of the most impressive collections of historic homes and buildings in the state.
It’s one of the best kept secrets in the state of Alabama.
The town of Lowndesboro has around 60 historic homes and buildings in the tiny town.
The town is also home to the dome that sat on top of the first state capitol at Old Cahawba.
James Adams has lived in the Lowndesboro for 30 years.
“People pass by our community all the time on U.S. 80 and don’t realize we’re here,” said Adams.
“We have a lot of surprised people when they make the turn on County Road 29 and here we are.”
The town of Lowndesboro has a population of about 107 people.