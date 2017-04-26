Preparing for Troy Fest

by Danielle Wallace

From pottery to drawings and paintings, Troy Fest is home to artist and a place where many visit to browse their eye-catching pieces.

“We have people that travel from all over that Alabama, Georgia, and the panhandle of Florida to visit Troy Fest each year,” says Morgan Drinkard.

This year dozens of artists plan to attend, one artist coming from as far as Indiana.

“We have a great jury that juries each artist application and ensures that the artist that come to troy fest are bringing great handcrafted items,” says Drinkard.

It’s not just the adults that will have art on display. Paintings and sculptures from area children will be out too.

“I enjoy particularly seeing the different styles and media that these kids come up with. This year has been particularly good. We have a wonderful art exhibit this year. You can see them change from year to year,” says Wiley Smith of the Johnson Center for the Arts.

The event kicks off Thursday evening with a concert from local artists on the square. Many of whom will also be performing Saturday.

“They really enjoy seeing the artists year after year and seeing the new artists. We have a great crowd each year,” says Drinkard.

The free festival opens to the public Saturday at 9 am until 4 pm. It continues Sunday starting at 10 am.