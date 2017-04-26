Showers & T-storms Thursday

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will be advancing eastward tonight into Thursday. This boundary will bring in a round of showers and t-storms. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds, hail, and lightning. The tornado threat is low but some storms will be capable of producing one. The active weather departs and we’re in between system Friday and Saturday. This means mostly sunny and warm conditions the kickoff the weekend. Another front heads our way Sunday. This system will be capable of producing more storms and some of these may be strong to severe Sunday evening into early Monday. It’s that time of the year we have to be weather alert when storm systems approach our area.