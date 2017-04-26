Strong Storms Possible Thursday AM

by Ben Lang

Link to full video forecast.

The possibility of strong to severe storms will begin around midnight for west Alabama tonight. Currently, a slight risk for severe weather is in effect for west Alabama. A marginal risk for severe weather is forecast for the rest of our area. A line of storms will enter west Alabama around midnight tonight, and advance eastward across the state through the early morning hours. The primary hazard from these storms will be damaging straight line winds, but large hail greater than 1″ in diameter and isolated tornadoes are also possible. The convective mode will be linear, and so any tornadoes that form will be embedded within the main line. However, the overall tornado threat will be low.

The line will reach the I-85 corridor between 3 and 7AM. Most of the storms will exit east Alabama by the early afternoon, and weather conditions will improve dramatically for the afternoon. The cold front triggering the storms will stall out across west Alabama, so Thursday afternoon looks rather warm. Expect highs in the mid-80s with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures warm to near 90° again for Friday and Saturday afternoon. Another round of storms will impact the area late during the weekend. Right now, timing for that system appears to be late Sunday night through early Monday morning. It’s too early to tell if there will be a severe weather risk with this system, but we will continue to monitor for that possibility. The start of next week looks a bit cooler with abundant sunshine.