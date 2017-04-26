Three Montgomery Magnet Schools Named in Top Ten

Rankings published by U.S. News & World Report Magazine

by Tim Lennox

On the same day that Alabama State education officials met with parents to discuss the state takeover of many Montgomery Public Schools, three Montgomery city/county magnet schools have been ranked tops in the state.

U.S. News & World Report Magazine lists Loveless Academic, Booker T. Washington, and Brewbaker Tech on their top ten list for Alabama public schools.

You can see the entire list for Alabama and other states HERE.