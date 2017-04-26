W.A. Gayle Planetarium to Host Annual Astronomy Day on Saturday

by Lillie Dunn

The W.A. Gayle Planetarium, operated by Troy University Montgomery, will be hosting a special free event at 6 p.m., Saturday in support of National Astronomy Day.

The event will include telescopic viewing of stars planets and the moon (weather permitting), as well as the auditorium presentations “Saving the Night Sky,” “Two Small Pieces of Glass” and “Great American Solar Eclipse 2017.”

Planetarium staff will also share tips on how to view the eclipse safely and demonstrate exactly what the eclipse will look like in the River Region.

Personnel will also be on hand to answer all your questions about telescopes. Seating for the event is limited.

The Planetarium is located in Oak Park, across from Jackson Hospital. Call 625-4799, or visit the Planetarium on Facebook for more information.

Schedule of Events

6 p.m.: The “Telescope Clinic” will be open for guests to bring their telescopes for repair.

6:15 p.m.: Programs in the Planetarium Auditorium

Program 1: “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Program 2: “Saving the Night Sky”

Program 2: “Great American Eclipse 2017”

7 p.m.: Presenter: Planetarium Director, Rick Evans –“Tour of the Night Sky” in the planetarium, giving an overview of what the guests will see when they step outside. The presentation will also provide a preview of how to view the Aug. 21, 2017 eclipse safely.

8 p.m.: Telescopic viewing with Auburn Astronomical Society: Viewing Jupiter, as well as the mountains and craters of the Moon and several binary