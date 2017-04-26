Very Warm Wednesday, Storms Thursday Morning

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be a near repeat of yesterday, with abundant sunshine, and very warm conditions as our highs surge well into the mid 80s for much of Alabama. Through the day, we are going to be watching to things to the west. Strong to severe storms will form this afternoon over Arkansas and Louisiana, and these looks to make their way into Alabama early Thursday.

MORNING STORMS THURSDAY: The line of storms is expected to push into Alabama early Thursday, during the early morning and mid-morning hours. These storms could produce strong straight line winds and some hail, and our friends at the SPC have the eastern two-thirds of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level one out of five) for severe weather Thursday.

The good news with the storms coming through during the early morning hours, hopefully instability values will be held down and lessen the overall severe weather threat. We do note, there is a chance a few storms to redevelop over East Alabama by afternoon as the air heats up and becomes unstable. Despite that, it still looks like the main window for storms Thursday in Alabama will come about 3AM-11AM.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: These two days will be very warm and mostly dry as a ridge build in over the Southeast. With a rich southerly flow, the air will be unstable, and it looks as though we could see a few isolated afternoon storms both days. The high Friday will be in the mid 80s, followed by upper 80s Saturday. Some spots in South Alabama may make a run at the 90° mark.

MORE STORMS ARRIVE SUNDAY: A significant severe weather event will unfold west of Alabama Friday into Saturday, and these storms will likely push into Alabama Sunday. SPC has the western part of the state in a severe weather risk on their “Day 5” outlook for Sunday, but it is simply too early to determine the timing and magnitude of the severe weather threat. We need to get past Thursday’s event before we focus too much on Sunday. At the moment is looks like the main window for the heavier storms will come from 12:00 noon until 12:00 midnight Sunday.

HELLO MAY: Cooler, drier air returns to Alabama Monday behind the rain and storms Sunday. The first half of next week looks nice with pleasant days and cool nights. The next round of storms is set to arrive late in the week, likely Thursday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Ryan