A Break From The Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: A slight chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: A slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm mainly across south Alabama otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 90°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy to start, then showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon; expect highs in the upper 80s.