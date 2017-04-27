Alabama House to Vote on Confederate Monuments Bill

by Lillie Dunn

Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill that would forbid alterations or removal of markers that have stood for more than 20 years.

Gov. Kay Ivey could sign the legislation into law if the House passes it. A governor spokeswoman says her office will review the bill if it is approved.

The measure passed the Senate despite hours of opposition from legislators who argued preserving monuments with links to slavery is offensive to African Americans.

Tuscaloosa Republican Sen. Gerald Allen says his bill is intended to preserve history.

The vote comes days after a Confederate statue in New Orleans was taken down.

