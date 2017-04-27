Auburn Football Chaplain Speaks at Fort Dale Academy

by Caitlyn Cline

Chette Williams has dealt with loss during his time as Chaplain for the University of Auburn football team. He’s had to tell parents their sons have died, and attended the funerals of young men. When he came to Greenville to speak to Fort Dale Academy students, he was able to tell them he knows what they’re going through.

“I just think all things work together for good, and I think God’s timing is perfect,” Williams says.

Fort Dale Headmaster David Brantley says Williams’ visit had been planned for months, but it just happened to fall on the same day Fort Dale sophomore Carter Boswell was laid to rest. Boswell died in a car crash on April 23.

Williams tailored his message to the students after receiving the news about Boswell, to hopefully help them make sense of the loss. He hopes they learned that sometimes good can come from tragedies.

“I saw several peoples lives turn around, I saw them make decisions to follow Christ. I think that’s important, and I think that’s what I’ll go away remembering. Even how Carter’s death is already being used for so much good,” he says.

Students held Williams’ words close to heart as they headed to their friend’s funeral Thursday afternoon.

“God does everything for a reason, and you can’t argue with his plan,” says Junior Braxton Daniels. “It’s just, He’ll take somebody’s life away to impact so many lives and it’s awesome because I’ve already seen lives impacted here.”

“We have to keep moving forward, and we need to let what happened to Carter make an impact on our lives and let it make a difference, and not keep living the same way we were,” adds Junior Tucker Whideon.

Ministers from several different churches and denominations were also at the school during the event, to offer support and guidance for the students as they remember their friend. Carter Boswell was laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Park.