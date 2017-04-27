Auburn Students Arrested on Drug Charges Following Drug Trafficking Investigation

by Rashad Snell

Three 19-year-olds, including two Auburn University students, have been charged with multiple counts of controlled substance distribution.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports Auburn police arrested Scott Mitchell Dyson, Blake Edward Birmingham and Cole Stephen Richey on Tuesday. All three are Georgia natives. Dyson and Richey attend Auburn.

The arrests follow a three-month drug trafficking investigation by the Auburn Police Division, Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Tallapoosa County Drug Task Force. Dyson is charged with three counts and is being held at the Lee County Detention Facility on $75,000 bail. Birmingham and Richey are charged with one count each and are being held at the detention center on bonds of $25,000 each. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

Auburn police have not released further information. The investigation is ongoing.

