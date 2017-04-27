Biscuits Top Braves 5-2 to Close Out Series

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (11-8) won their third-straight series of the year, 5-2, against the Mississippi Braves (9-11) thanks to Braxton Lees' second home run of the year and a three run-shot by Riley Unroe Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Yonny Chirinos(1-0) produced another stellar outing for Montgomery, f going 6.2 innings and striking out six and surrendering just two runs on two hits on the way to his first win of the season.

The Venezuelan right-hander got plenty of offensive help beginning with the second home run of Lee’s career bashed over the right-center field wall in the third, and Unroe’s three-run blast in the fourth. The Biscuits would also get an RBI-single from Joe McCarthy in the same inning to put the game out of reach against Mississippi starter Mike Soroka (2-2).

Mississippi scored their only runs of the night on a Carlos Franco RBI-single in the sixth and a Conner Lien solo homer in the seventh. Diego Castillo would slam the door in the ninth for his second save of the season.