Biscuits Top Braves 5-2 to Close Out Series
The Biscuits (11-8) won their third-straight series of the year, 5-2, against the Mississippi Braves (9-11) thanks to Braxton Lees’ second home run of the year and a three run-shot by Riley Unroe Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Yonny Chirinos(1-0) produced another stellar outing for Montgomery, f going 6.2 innings and striking out six and surrendering just two runs on two hits on the way to his first win of the season.
The Venezuelan right-hander got plenty of offensive help beginning with the second home run of Lee’s career bashed over the right-center field wall in the third, and Unroe’s three-run blast in the fourth. The Biscuits would also get an RBI-single from Joe McCarthy in the same inning to put the game out of reach against Mississippi starter Mike Soroka (2-2).
Mississippi scored their only runs of the night on a Carlos Franco RBI-single in the sixth and a Conner Lien solo homer in the seventh. Diego Castillo would slam the door in the ninth for his second save of the season.
Montgomery’s next series will begin Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium against the Birmingham Barons when right-hander Greg Harris (1-0) takes the mound against righty Matt Cooper (0-0) at 7:05 PM.