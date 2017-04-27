Capital of Dreams Triathlon Ready to Top Last Year

by Ellis Eskew

It’s shaping up to be a big weekend in the capital city.

That’s including the fifth annual Baptist Health Capital of Dreams triathlon.

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, participants can compete in the Olympic distance race, which is a 1.5k Swim, 40k Bike, and 10k Run. Or the Sprint, which is a 400 meter Swim, 20k Bike, and 5k Run.

Organizers say they are moving the date back from July from where it was last year and they are expecting about 220 participants.

“They backed up the date again so it’s still warm outside and triathlon is a warm sport. But now its at a time where it’s wet suit legal because the water temperature is a lot cooler and then the day temperature, the ambient temperature, will be a little bit easier to deal with– or that was the hope,”said Malcolm Byrd with Montgomery Multisport.

The public is invited to come watch the triathlon starting at 7:30 am at the Riverfront in downtown Montgomery.

Alabama News Network has two participants, Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett and Morning Anchor Olivia Deas.