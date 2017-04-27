Chef’s Corner with Stacey Little-Georgia Cornbread
Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- ½ cup honey
- 1 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
- ¾ cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1½ cups self-rising flour
- 2 cups pecans, finely chopped
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Crack the egg into the bottom of a large bowl and beat well. Add the honey and brown sugar and mix well. Pour in the vegetable oil and vanilla and stir until combined. Add the flour and mix well. The dough will be thick. Stir in the finely chopped pecans. Press the mixture into the bottom of a lightly greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. The mixture will be mostly set but should be a little jiggly. Allow to cool completely before slicing into squares.