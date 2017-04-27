Delta Regional Leaders Tour Cultural Sites in Camden and Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Leaders from eight states tour west Alabama to learn how to use the resources they have available to improve the quality of life for people in their communities.

Seventy participants of the Delta Leadership Institute Academy toured Black Belt Treasures Cultural Art Center in Camden.

Its is part of a year-long leadership development program by the Delta Regional Authority.

The program promotes collaboration among leaders to deal with issues facing their communities.

Black Belt Treasures is an example of how an area’s unique assets can be used to stimulate tourism and economic development.

“This is something that I would like to sit down at my round table and discuss with my leadership team to see if we can bring something like this to northern Louisiana,” said Annette Straughter.

The tour also made stops Selma Interpretive Center in Selma and the Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville.